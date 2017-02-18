Letter: Burden of proof is on Gorsuch

At a time when the president flouts constitutional values, Congress shrinks from using its powers as a check and balance, and all three branches of government are dominated by one party, the independence of Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, is essential.

Does he read the Constitution not just as it was written in Philadelphia, but also as it's been amended over the centuries to extend "the Blessings of Liberty" to ever greater numbers of people? Does he protect the interests of the powerful or the interests of everyone? Will he stand up to President Trump, if necessary?

The burden is on Gorsuch to prove that his record provides the right answers to these questions for the American people.

Elizabeth Wydra is President of the Constitutional Accountability Center, a law firm/think tank that promotes a progressive interpretation of the U.S. Constitution in the context of public interest law. Follow Elizabeth on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ElizabethWydra