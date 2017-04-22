Letter: Is there another way to fund Prairie Public programming?
I hope someone reading this can inform all of us interested, how much Sesame Street—and other programs like it—have to pay to have their programs air on Prairie Public Broadcasting.
Do they donate a percentage of their profits to PBS for advertising their "products" on the show? Maybe that would pay enough to air programs that can't support the airtime, but are just as important to entertain or teach the public.
Roman lives in Moorhead.