Letter: The Bible says to care for the planet
The anti-science leaders currently in control are misreading their Bibles. My Bible says care for our planet and don't watch for the second coming.
Decisions are currently made to give our grandchildren a terrible future. Live for today and make gobs of money, for the world is ending soon.
Not sure that many of our leaders are that religious, but they know how to sell their anti-environmental stands and their tax cuts for the very wealthy.
Gary and Melody Larson live in Fargo.