Letter: Vote 'no' on Maple Valley bond vote
I am writing concerning the $14.3M Maple Valley Building Project Vote slated April 25. On Monday, April 17, Maple Valley Superintendent Brian Wolf told the editor of the Valley City Times Record that "the school district is looking at a steady enrollment of nearly 200 students for at least the next seven years."
What happens in the next 13 years of the life of the bond or at least 50 years in the life of the building? Not very reassuring. Hallowed halls will be hollow halls and citizens of the school district will still be paying. Vote "no" April 25 in Tower City, N.D.
Orts lives in Oriska, N.D.