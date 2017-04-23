Workforce Homeownership Minnesota (WHOM) is a community-based, statewide initiative, capturing the annual growth in the Deed and Registration taxes, estimated at $6-$10 million. WHOM can double workforce homeownership production in the state, offering homeownership opportunities to working Minnesotans.

WHOM offers an annual economic impact of over 700 construction jobs, an increase of $730,000 in local property taxes and $3.5 million increase in state income and sales taxes, plus increased business in mortgage, real estate, and other home purchase industry fields. Affordable homeownership options, tremendous economic growth, and jobs!

Community Action Programs, Housing Land Trusts, Manufactured Housing Cooperatives and Community Development Organizations support WHOM.

Rep. Dan Fabian, R-Roseau, and 21 other representatives have signed HF1535, and Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Elbow Lake, and four senators have signed SF1497.

The time is now for the Minnesota Legislature to move WHOM into law.

