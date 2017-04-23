Letter: In order for businesses to grow, we need more affordable housing options
The legislators in Minnesota are grappling with how to handle a $1.65 billion surplus. There are many proposals and considerable discussions occurring not only on the floor of the Capitol but in the communities across the state. Businesses in Greater Minnesota are growing and expanding. They need workers, and those workers need housing. The metro area is seeing considerable population growth as entrepreneurs, new businesses and businesses poised for growth are finding opportunity there. The challenge facing these essential workers in the metro area and in Greater Minnesota is a shortage of affordable homeownership opportunities.
Workforce Homeownership Minnesota (WHOM) is a community-based, statewide initiative, capturing the annual growth in the Deed and Registration taxes, estimated at $6-$10 million. WHOM can double workforce homeownership production in the state, offering homeownership opportunities to working Minnesotans.
WHOM offers an annual economic impact of over 700 construction jobs, an increase of $730,000 in local property taxes and $3.5 million increase in state income and sales taxes, plus increased business in mortgage, real estate, and other home purchase industry fields. Affordable homeownership options, tremendous economic growth, and jobs!
Community Action Programs, Housing Land Trusts, Manufactured Housing Cooperatives and Community Development Organizations support WHOM.
Rep. Dan Fabian, R-Roseau, and 21 other representatives have signed HF1535, and Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Elbow Lake, and four senators have signed SF1497.
The time is now for the Minnesota Legislature to move WHOM into law.
Brogan lives in Minneapolis.