Letter: Is the president putting himself or America first?

I cannot fathom how a businessman with as many complex business arrangements like Donald Trump has can serve as president and not have conflicts of interest. Since he hasn't totally divested himself from his businesses, are the decisions he's making right for our country or are they right for Donald Trump? Did Russian millionaires really bankroll his companies to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars?

There are at least two dozen times Trump has said, on record, that he would release his taxes—but it seems like this is yet another broken promise. We need to know if he's putting America first, or if he's putting Donald Trump first.

Jackson lives in Oakes, N.D.