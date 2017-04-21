You also have been instrumental in downtown Fargo's development, and thus know how urbanism and technology are transforming society. As the population becomes more urban, and, down the road, self-driving vehicles become more common, fewer individuals will obtain driver's licenses. Under such circumstances, a strict Voter ID law will disadvantage North Dakota when it comes to attracting and retaining talent, because urban-oriented innovators and entrepreneurs will bypass places where it's hard to cast a ballot. Voter ID laws are simply bad business.

You campaigned on a promise to reinvent government. Yet this Voter ID bill is not visionary. In fact, it may not even comply with the federal court ruling which struck down the state's previous Voter ID law, meaning taxpayer money will once again be spent, not on serving citizens' needs, but rather on litigating dubious legislation.

Even if the state were to win such a case, HB 1369 can hardly be described as inspiring or forward-thinking. I believe you understand this. I believe that, deep down, you know North Dakota's future depends on being a welcoming, vibrant place that encourages civic engagement and investment, and that rejecting this bill is one of the surest means of making it so.

In this, your moment of decision, be true to yourself, Governor Burgum, and veto HB 1369.

Burin lives in Grand Forks.