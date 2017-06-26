Letter: Warning: Chickens are coming to your neighborhood

Why? Because about 50 Fargo residents illegally already have chickens in their backyards. But, instead of enforcing the existing ordinance the commissioners changed it to allow chickens. I asked if they would do that for goats. No answer.

The commission changed the definition of chickens from agricultural to "an accessory use to household living." What's that? A chicken is still a chicken. They stink. Their manure stinks. There's potential for disease. Remember bird flu?

Fargo homeowners don't expect farm animals next door. Homebuyers can buy elsewhere. Existing homeowners are stuck with chickens. Two real estate people told me property values near chickens will decline. Think about it. Would you rather buy a home with chicken manure next door or one without?

One commissioner said this is a property rights issue. I agree; the rights of thousands of Fargo homeowners to not have livestock next door should take priority over 50 urban chicken raisers. One commissioner said the new ordinance is "a foot in the door." What's next?

Some neighborhoods have covenants banning poultry. But those aren't enforced by the city. Residents must take their own legal action.

Chickens belong in rural areas. City commissioners should know that.

Stege lives in Fargo.