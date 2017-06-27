Letter: Alt-right movement forgets America's roots
I, for one, am outraged when I hear about Jewish journalists receiving abusive, racist tweets on Twitter. People caught up in the hatred of the far right, "alt-right," movement have forgotten the ideals of the founding fathers, that "all men are created equal."
As far as refugees from Syria, men women and children, who are we to deny them the chance to come to America, live peacefully, and live the American Dream? America has been settled by waves of immigrants for a long time, and that is our strength, not our weakness.
Heimarck lives in Dilworth