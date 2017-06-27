Letter: Kolpack story brings back great memories

I'm gambling that the statute of limitations applies to this event. Four of us, Fargo Central High School juniors hitched a ride with the late John Hildreth, a former teacher at Ben Franklin, in his Studebaker coupe, to the game in Jamestown.

The road turned icy, yet we convinced Mr. Hildreth we we sure he could continue on. At some point, we learned about the postponement and turned back with great disappointment at their perceived cowardice.

We found a few old football uniform components and made a dummy, complete with helmet and a bright yellow stripe down its back. We then attached a sign to its chest with the name of the Jamestown coach, Ernie Gates.

At about 10 that evening we hung it in effigy in front of Central High. We all feared being identified and sent to the principal's office, if not to jail. Surprisingly, the school was abuzz the next morning and a Forum photographer was taking pictures, yet the dummy remained until at least mid-morning.

We were unaware of any FBI investigation, and thought no one knew the culprits. However, I almost panicked when the girl sitting across from me in the cafeteria inquired about the yellow paint under my fingernails. I merely explained it was airplane dope. She didn't know I had never assembled a model airplane. However there was a conspiratorial look in her eye. Thanks, Jeff and Tom for the memories. Please don't tell the FBI. I'm too old and frail to do hard time.

Teigen lives in Venturia, N.D.