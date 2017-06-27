Letter: I support mayors who question climate change

Former director of Greenpeace International-Patrick Moore PhD: "There is some correlation but little evidence to support a direct causal relationship between CO2 and global temperature through the millennium."

Ice core samples for the last four climatic cycles (past 240,000 years) reveal that elevated CO2 levels follow increased global temperature. They do not precede increased global temperature. The earth has always warmed and cooled, and the recent rise in global temperature is within the bounds of natural temperature fluctuation.

More than 1,000 scientists disagree that human activity is primarily responsible for global climate change.

Climate models used by IPCC (United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) fail to reproduce known past climates without manipulation and therefore lack the scientific integrity needed for use in climate prediction and related policy decision making.

During the global warming of 1000-1400 A.D. Greenland was green and supported farming until the little ice age of 1500-1850. Also vineyards and winemaking were common in England during that warm period. I would guess that the glaciers and ice at the North and South Poles were also melting at that time.

These examples come from ProCon.org, whose mission is to promote critical thinking, education and informed citizenship by presenting controversial issues in a straightforward, nonpartisan and primarily pro-con format.

Howell lives in West Fargo.