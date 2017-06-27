Letter: There are good and bad people in all religions

I then went out of my house to find that my neighbor's and my mailboxes had been hit with her car. There was debris on my driveway and the two mailboxes were damaged as well. I also noticed that there was a gentleman on an electric wheelchair in the street across from me.

By the time I got out of my home, the woman was already on the phone calling 911 to get police assistance.

I went over to speak with her and she mentioned she was concerned with avoiding the wheelchair and accidentally hit my mailbox. The sidewalk is curved in front of my home and the mailboxes sort of jut out into the street.

The Fargo Police came and everything was taken care of. The driver's insurance called me within three hours.

I really admire and applaud this woman for the integrity she showed. We all know many other people would have just taken off. She stopped, called the police on her own and dealt with the situation.

Please remember this, my fellow citizens: There are good and bad in all people. You can't just marginalize an entire group.

Richardson lives in Fargo.