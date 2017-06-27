Letter: Thanks for your support at my benefit

A special thank-you to all of the individuals and businesses who donated in any way for the event. Whether you volunteered your time planning the event, setting up for the event, at the benefit or cleaning up, made or served barbecue, baked an item for the bake sale or donated item(s) for the silent auction, raffle boards or wine pull — each and every one of you are key players and were instrumental to the success of the benefit. We are very appreciative of all the generous donations, hard work, kind words and willingness to help out. The outreach among friends, family, neighbors and the community is heartwarming.

As I stood by the door greeting people with smiles, waves and hugs, I was overwhelmed by the support from everyone. I grew up in West Fargo and returned here after college because I was proud of this community and the people in it. This event has only reaffirmed my beliefs.

The financial contributions from that evening will help me be able to travel to Rochester, Minn., when needed and to rest when I should rest. It will help with the many medical bills that we have juggled this year and will continue to receive in the upcoming years. Thank you for the outpouring of support; it is more appreciated than you will ever know.