Letter: I stand with Planned Parenthood

I am proud to have joined my North Dakota and Minnesota neighbors in standing up for the vital services that Planned Parenthood provides, such as cancer screenings, birth control, and STD testing and treatment.

I have personally benefitted from some of these essential services when I wouldn't have been able to afford paying out-of-pocket. The proposed health care bill would make it more difficult for me to get affordable healthcare as a grad student earning a living stipend, and I know many others who will be in similar positions.

The proposed health care bill would be devastating for millions of Americans, including many in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Patients will lose coverage, and insurance costs will become unaffordable for many, including me. The proposed cuts to Medicaid coverage and Planned Parenthood funding would make it impossible for many people to afford necessary preventive care services, get access to maternity care, and prevent unintended pregnancy.

Lawmakers need to listen to the 80 percent of voters who support Planned Parenthood and to the thousands of supporters who participated in the Pink the Night Out rallies across the country the other night. We will not stay silent while this vital resource for our community is under attack. We will continue to stand with Planned Parenthood.

Todora lives in Fargo.