Letter: Sen. Hoeven unlikely to host town hall over recess

I called Hoeven's office yesterday and was told by his staff that Sen. Hoeven just had a new grandchild arrive and would most likely be spending this recess with family and the new baby. Being a grandparent myself, I understand the joy of a new baby and would also want time with the new family member.

I would ask Hoeven as he holds that new baby to think about the 49 percent of births covered by Medicaid, 40 percent of all children covered by Medicaid or the 60 percent of all seniors in nursing homes covered by Medicaid.

How do you think the family life of these millions of Americans will be affected by your lethal cuts to their health services plus the millions on the Affordable Care Act who will also lose their ability to purchase health insurance?

I hope you could try to put yourself in any one of these situations and feel the anxiety that your actions are causing millions of Americans. You represent all North Dakota families who deserve the same peace of mind about our health care that you now receive.

But please don't let all of these factors burden your conscience you enjoy your holiday week.