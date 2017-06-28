Letter: Who benefits from climate change narrative?

Second; yes, our climate is changing. It always has and always will, but then you have heard that before.

Were you aware that the revered ice cores show that historically the temperature rise comes before the increased atmospheric carbon dioxide? Were you aware that we are currently in the fifth interglacial period of the current Ice Age, known as the Quaternary period of the Pleistocene? Were you aware that the previous four interglacial periods experienced more rapid temperature rise than we have had nowadays, or that the global temperatures then were significantly higher than they are now?

The current Ice Age began 2.58 million years ago, and the current interglacial began 11,300 years ago. In that context, variations during the time of our capacity to measure them are irrelevant and certainly not predictive of future climate trends.

Follow the money: who benefits? Researchers whose grants depend on climate change to study? So-called green energy companies profiting on tax subsidies? Politicians receiving donations from those researchers and companies? There is no rational reason to believe either that we are causing our climate to change or that we can prevent it from changing regardless of the cause.