Letter: Why should students pay to be treated as products?

As those with business experience should know, producers typically pay to acquire the raw materials that become a finished product. If students are simply the good to be sold to business and industry in exchange for funding, shouldn't the college be paying them to attend?

Richman's framing strips students of the choice and agency that comes with opting for higher education, casting them instead as widgets in the supply chain.

I hope students and their families will consider Richman's words carefully before choosing to enroll at NDSCS.

Bernardo lives in Valley City, N.D.