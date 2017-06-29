Letter: Port insults and misrepresents ND college Democrats

Port contends that the main portion of Gilbertson's article is him listing "policy positions Cramer has taken — such as his stance on health care — which aren't so much disingenuous as just things most North Dakota voters undoubtedly support," which is completely inaccurate. Gilbertson explained how Cramer was disingenuous because, to use the health care example, he has lied about key provisions of the policy, like when Gilbertson states "Cramer claimed his bill [...] 'mandates coverage for pre-existing conditions' when it does the exact opposite by [...] getting rid of protections for pre-existing conditions like asthma and diabetes."

Port himself says that the definition of "disingenuous" is "not candid or sincere," and lying about key parts of legislation sounds rather disingenuous to me. Conservative policy positions themselves are not inherently disingenuous, but Cramer's constant reversals and lies are.

I could make a snarky remark about how Rob Port needs to work on his reading comprehension, but I don't get paid to make cheap political potshots like he does.

Longtin lives in Williston, N.D.