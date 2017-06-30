Universities with strong liberal arts programs are necessary for democratic societies. We are better off when we educate citizens who are able to question and change our institutions to serve the common interest. North Dakota universities should be fully funded by the state and not decimated to create unaffordable pieces of paper that represent an inadequate education which only serves nanny corporatism.

Governor Burgum and the legislature should decide which side they are on in this matter. The choice between democracy or indentured servitude is an easy one, but the advocates who support servitude for the masses need to dress up their ideology with the language of liberty and freedom.

Moan lives in Fargo.