As I sat in church Sunday, I was struck by something Pastor Holtey said.

To paraphrase...Whether we are Republicans or Democrats, black or white or red or yellow, gay or straight, male or female, Christian or Muslim, young or old, God loves us all. Wouldn't it be great as we celebrate the Fourth of July if we practiced a little of the old golden rule and do unto others as you would have them do unto you or spread a little kindness around to make the world a better place.For the heck of it, let's just stop the arguing for a little while anyway and have a peaceful and happy Fourth of July.

Halvorson lives in Wyndmere, N.D.