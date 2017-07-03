President Obama knew for a long time the Russians were involved in this election system and did nothing about it, so let's not blame President Trump.

Now, let's talk about Hillary Clinton and her 40-plus emails she destroyed. She also has 62-plus speeches around the world for an average of $250,000 a piece. This total comes to $153 million dollars for the Clinton Foundation.

The news media seems concerned about the money President Trump has made. At least he built hotels, golf courses and other things for the people.

Let's let the IRS take care of that, not the news media or the Democrats.

My losing comments are, I would like to know the difference between a Republican and Democrat. We all put our pants on the same way, so why can't we work together on the problems we have, especially the health care bill, which seems to be our biggest Problem.

Uehran lives in Jamestown, N.D.