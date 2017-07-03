Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Letter: Tend your own garden, Mr. Port

    By Richard Peterson Today at 8:06 a.m.

    One description of the difference between a liberal and a conservative is that conservatives don't care about tragedy until it happens to them, while liberals think it should happen to ANYONE, and that's why they care.

    I didn't hear a lot of calls for conservatives to moderate their rhetoric after the shooting of Gabby Giffords. I do remember talk of "the Second Amendment solution." And lots of calls for violence against Obama and Hillary.

    Tend your own garden, Mr. Port.

    Peterson lives in Fargo.

    Explore related topics:opinionlettersopinionrichard petersonrob port
    Advertisement
    randomness