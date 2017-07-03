Letter: Port seems to be irritated by existence of facts

On the other hand, possibly health care legislation gutting the ACA will cause people to die. If that is the case, then disagreeing means you are ignorant of the facts (as best as they can be ascertained).

The relationship between health insurance vs. mortality rates is likely complicated. More affluent people live longer on average—because they have insurance or because they have money? Or because the money they have allows them to have health insurance? Because the jobs they have provide health insurance and are less likely to expose them to hazardous or simply unhealthy environments? Because areas with high rates of insured and affluent people are able to support a more comprehensive and sophisticated health care industry?

On the large scale, however, higher uninsured rates are correlated with higher mortality rates. This makes at least some intuitive sense, but it is also statistically demonstrable, based on state-by-state uninsured rates and mortality rates from 2014 (available on the Pew website). If you plot the data, you get a scatterplot with a visible upward trend, and if you plot the linear regression line (the line best fitting the plot based on the standard least-squares method) the upward trend of the line is also apparent. These days, you don't even need to write the formula and minimize the least-squares sum, you can highlight cells on an Excel spreadsheet, insert a scatterplot, and select "trendline."

Rob seems to be irritated by the very existence of these facts. If he has contrary (or just "alternative") facts why not just present them? After all, lives are at stake.

McMahon lives in Fargo.