Critics of the studies on this topic are right that it is not possible to predict an exact number of deaths, but all studies agree that at least some deaths will occur. PolitiFact reached the following conclusion when researching Raul Labrador's statement: "Extensive research over the previous decade generally points to tangible reductions in mortality after patients obtain health insurance. While the exact number of deaths saved by having health insurance is uncertain, the researchers we contacted agreed that the number is higher than zero—probably quite a bit higher." PolitiFact rated Labrador's statement "Pants on Fire."

The Peterson-Kaiser Health System Tracker, which monitors health care systems around the world, gives the U.S. a poor rating: "In 1980, average life expectancy at birth was similar in the U.S. and in comparable countries. However, while the U.S. gained 5 years of life expectancy in the subsequent decades, the average comparable country has gained 7 years. The U.S. now ranks as the lowest life expectancy at birth among large and wealthy countries." (The U.S. ranks 31st in the world.) Since almost all of the comparable countries switched to universal healthcare years ago, having everyone insured apparently does save lives and allow people to live longer.

Finally, back in 2009 Republicans were actually claiming that lack of healthcare will kill you. Remember when Sarah Palin claimed that Obamacare would create government "death panels" that would ration health care and decide who lives and who dies.

