Letter: North Dakota is rightly refusing to turn over voter registration data
At least 29 states are pushing back or outright refusing to comply with the Trump administration's request for voter registration data. This is nothing more than an egomaniacal idiotic witch hunt that President Trump dreamed up to investigate his widely debunked claim that millions of illegal voters cost him the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election.
It was wonderful to learn our state, North Dakota. is one of those refusing to comply. The others are Arizona, California, Connecticut, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
This is an expensive invasion of privacy just to indulge the moronic ego of our president and he will never believe the results anyway. There is little voter fraud in America but uneducable Trump doesn't believe it.
Larsen lives in Mandan, N.D.