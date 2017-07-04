It was wonderful to learn our state, North Dakota. is one of those refusing to comply. The others are Arizona, California, Connecticut, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

This is an expensive invasion of privacy just to indulge the moronic ego of our president and he will never believe the results anyway. There is little voter fraud in America but uneducable Trump doesn't believe it.

Larsen lives in Mandan, N.D.