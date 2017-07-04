Letter: It's time to stop funding Planned Parenthood

These federal audits have detailed Planned Parenthood's misuse of Medicaid reimbursements for pre-abortion examinations and other services performed in conjunction with abortion. That is why the new health care legislation redirects federal Medicaid dollars from Planned Parenthood to federally qualified community health care centers for one year. These centers care for the whole family and aren't driven by abortion.

Does Hawken know what Planned Parenthood actually does? Mammograms? Nope. What about prenatal care? Actually, only 8 percent of their clinics do that!

They boast about GYN exams and STD testing; however, those services are available through the more than 11,000 federally qualified health centers in the United States.

In fact, Planned Parenthood only does about 1 percent of the nation's pap smears and only about 2 percent of breast exams. Yet, they perform a third of the nation's abortions. Abortion accounts for 86 percent of their non-governmental revenue and 94 out of one-hundred of their pregnant patients get an abortion.

It's time to stop funding Planned Parenthood. It's the largest abortion provider in the country, performing over 300,000 abortions per year, with our tax dollars. One point that both Hawken and I agree on is that our senators need to be contacted. Tell them that you support the redirection of tax dollars from Planned Parenthood to federally qualified health care centers.

Thorson is the state director of the North Dakota chapter of Concerned Women for America.