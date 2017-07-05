Letter: My best friend died due to lack of health coverage

Mr. Port has made it very clear that he feels that one's lifespan is not shortened by a lack of health insurance. I would like to tell Port a true story, then, of my great friend Jerry, who was a hard-working, industrious man in his early 50s. Jerry was a light of happiness and joy to all who knew him, he lived life to it's fullest every day.

He worked repairing office equipment for a Fargo-based company during the day, and was a talented musician by night. He was married and had children. Jerry could not afford the health insurance offered by his employer. He toiled hard each day to make enough money to pay his house payment and take care of his family, but the high cost of health insurance precluded him from having insurance for himself. Jerry felt ill one night with flu-like symptoms. He remained ill for a week or so but did not go in to be seen due to the high cost of health care.

Mr. Port, a huge portion of America currently lives this scenario, opting to not be seen by a physician due to the cost of doing so. We encouraged Jerry to go in, knowing that if in the same boat, we would do the same thing as he, tough it out. Jerry died later that week from viral meningitis.. Had Jerry been covered by affordable health insurance, I am sure he would have gone in and been seen. But because he could not afford health care, he died.

Now, as you sit aloofly in front of your keyboard, right wing talking points and rhetoric all ready to go, ready to tell me that Jerry should have taken another job, pulled up his bootstraps, worked harder, made better choices, I wonder if that tiny heart inside you is in perfect health. I know that your soul isn't.

People die from not having health care, Mr. Port, that is a fact, not fiction. The emergency room is not a health care plan. See the word "emergency" in the title? I can only assume that your health will someday decline, sir. As previously recommended by another writer, I ask that you drop your health insurance immediately so you can prove to us all that lack of health care doesn't shorten a person's life. I have my proof. I lost my best friend.

Fuka lives in Fargo.