Letter: Planned Parenthood was there for me when I needed it

Fast forward two years and we are minimum wage workers without access to health care. Where can a girl go to get her lady checkups and affordable access to birth control? Turns out it was Planned Parenthood and the generous sliding fee scale that made a quarterly birth control shot free.

Fast forward another nine years and we are somewhat financially secure and my now wife doesn't need to use Planned Parenthood, but we have made donations to help make sure more local women will have access to the clinic. We saw early on that birth control is an effective family planning tool. Planned Parenthood had us covered when we needed it the most and now that our ducks are in a row we are ready to plan a family without the roadblock of poverty that has trapped so many of our friends and loved ones.

I stand by millions of Americans who are thankful for Planned Parenthood and the services they offer.

Kjolberg lives in Fargo.