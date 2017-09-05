Search
    Letter: Heidi, please don't hug Trump.

    By Greg Hodur Today at 7:59 a.m.

    Ok, we all agree with U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp farmers and the owners of agricultural mega businesses, Gov. Doug Burgum and Harold Hamm are the backbone of North Dakota's economy. I got that.

    But, does she actually feel President Donald Trump coming to Bismarck is a good thing?

    Please, Senator, don't get filmed getting off of Air Force One behind Trump, Sen. John Hoeven and Rep. Kevin Cramer. And don't give him a big hug to welcome him here on our behalf.

    Hodur is the former chairman of the North Dakota Dem-NPL Party.

