Letter: Heidi, please don't hug Trump.
Ok, we all agree with U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp farmers and the owners of agricultural mega businesses, Gov. Doug Burgum and Harold Hamm are the backbone of North Dakota's economy. I got that.
But, does she actually feel President Donald Trump coming to Bismarck is a good thing?
Please, Senator, don't get filmed getting off of Air Force One behind Trump, Sen. John Hoeven and Rep. Kevin Cramer. And don't give him a big hug to welcome him here on our behalf.
Hodur is the former chairman of the North Dakota Dem-NPL Party.