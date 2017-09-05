I spent a few dollars running for office in the past. The issues of that time and still today hold my attention. Each time I ran for office there was the requirement of the candidate meeting The Forum's standards. The Forum feels it is their duty to profile candidates, and then recommend one candidate for each office using the gallons of ink available to the all-knowing, all mighty Forum.

I did some research in the area of newspapers endorsing candidates. After contacting several large ones and doing my due diligence, most papers did not think it was the duty of the local paper to endorse. The Forum, of course, disagreed.

Let's then take the path of endorsing candidates. When The Forum does this, the efforts of the candidate(s) not being endorsed are washed away with no recourse. The endorsing really hurts the little guys who are trying to get involved. The problem I have with this is The Forum does not follow their "chosen one" up. The Forum does not report what the candidate campaigned on versus what they actually did.

It would be much more fun to run for a lesser office and not be put in the "pickle barrel" in the process. An example would be that I promised to do something about property taxes. So, did all the others. At the time, I was involved at a higher level, candidates who were not endorsed felt "blown out of the water" as they geared up to personally campaign.

The Forum took the wind out of one's sails. This action may impede one's willingness to get involved. It did for me. Now you know some more of the story.

Anderson lives in Fargo.