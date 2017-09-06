Letter: Hospice Medicare report was misleading

We have an excellent hospice that does not reflect the low rating in that category. Reports and internal review such as this are important but should be taken with a grain of salt. There are too many important variables that are missed by just self-reporting check boxes.

Regarding the headline, it was only one category that fell below national average, not the report itself that fell below average, or the other several categories in the report where they obtained or exceeded national average. Just saying the hospice flunked is hyperbole and misleading.

In defense of our hospice, I doubt if we can put much faith in that percentage the government reported — especially if there is not a caveat explaining the low number, or a chance for the hospices to amend or defend the data prior to the report. Just the fact that they are all self-reported nationwide introduces a whole range of potential bias or errors in final percentages.

I have dealt with several hospices over the years, and Hospice of the Red River Valley is excellent. Their limitations appear to be due to funding — they are spread pretty thin over the region and have lots of patients.

I don't know if my mother was part of the 16.6 percent as in the report, but she received excellent pain management from hospice. I could tell that the staff was going through a protocol on what to look for and ask the patient. I bet that would be standard for most patients, and it included everything mentioned in the article. I do not believe the 16.6 percent.

Beyond that, Red River Hospice was above and beyond in all other categories that helped my mother and myself, including emotional support. During this time, the last thing I would have wanted is for them to be fiddling with their tablets to be sure they filled in the fields they were required by the Washington-office bean-counters. They were usually off to attend another patient, time better spent driving than entering data.

They are our hospice, and many of us will be closely involved with them someday. They do one of the toughest jobs in health care, they are only human, and have a huge workload.

I urge people to support them in some fashion. Give them a call to see what you can do to help.

Goodchild lives in Lake Park, Minn.