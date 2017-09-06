Letter: Does less government and lower taxes only apply to oil companies?
Property owners, it's time to set some money aside if you have any extra. Your property taxes are going to rise.
Are you going to be upset when you receive your notice? Are you going to be ok with it? Do you see it as just a way of life or is the state expecting too much from the taxpayer? Did the North Dakota Legislature do everything they could for you or did they pass the buck? Does the state's massive legacy fund have any use for the North Dakota taxpayers?
However you see it, it is money out of your pocket. Republican principles have always been less government and lower taxes. Does this apply only to the oil companies? When it is all said and done you could see a 10 percent increase on your property tax statement. Has anyone seen a 10 percent increase in their wages or in the form of cost of living? I don't think so.
This will be less money businesses will receive and for the elderly on a fixed income less money for food and medicines. It's easy for the county to assess your property values but no one cares about assessing your living standards. Taking and taking has been a state and government standard. The people have gave but no one cares.
How many upset homeowners would like to see the Abolish North Dakota Property Taxes back to make a second appearance? If it does and is defeated again by the same old scare tactics, we have only ourselves to blame.
Hoffer lives in Bismarck.