However you see it, it is money out of your pocket. Republican principles have always been less government and lower taxes. Does this apply only to the oil companies? When it is all said and done you could see a 10 percent increase on your property tax statement. Has anyone seen a 10 percent increase in their wages or in the form of cost of living? I don't think so.

This will be less money businesses will receive and for the elderly on a fixed income less money for food and medicines. It's easy for the county to assess your property values but no one cares about assessing your living standards. Taking and taking has been a state and government standard. The people have gave but no one cares.

How many upset homeowners would like to see the Abolish North Dakota Property Taxes back to make a second appearance? If it does and is defeated again by the same old scare tactics, we have only ourselves to blame.

Hoffer lives in Bismarck.