Most Americans are not overtaxed; especially those who benefit from deductions and deferrals that most taxpayers do not have access to. There are adjustments that can be made to make the system easy and more fair. But, massive cuts to the wealthy haven't and won't bring great growth. Getting rid of the estate tax will give tax-free benefits to the super wealthy. Then, how will we pay for increasing infrastructure needs our businesses rely on? How will we pay for our increasing payments to our military?

Past Republican administrations signed into law the EPA and other environmental protections of our water, land and air. Past Republicans and Democrats saw the need for federal protections. We can all imagine the rush to give away the store if states were given the power to offer the best deals on natural resource extraction and health protections. And anti-science rhetoric is scary coming from our (educated?) Congressmen.

Where are the logical thinking Republicans of the past? Cowering before this president is a prescription for disaster. Our grandchildren will look back aghast.

Larson lives in Fargo.