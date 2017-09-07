Letter: Sen. Heitkamp does not represent our best interests
Sen. Heidi Heitkamp supports Obamacare wholeheartedly which can be seen by the way she votes to stop its repeal. Obamacare has resulted in much higher insurance premiums and deductibles. How much have yours changed in the last eight years? It's leading to fewer insurance companies providing coverage. In some parts of the country there are no providers participating in the exchanges. That's leading to fewer options for consumers.
Heitkamp can blow smoke with the best of the politicians in Washington, but don't be fooled. Her free socialistic healthcare for all will be a government-run insurance that we all pay for and the government will tell us what we can and can't do. Does she represent you and your best interests?
Miller lives in Rugby, N.D.