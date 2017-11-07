Letter: It is OK to be white

What happened? I read the paper Sunday and it's being turned into another giant white supremacy thing. I read comments like "How can this happen here?," "This is undermining everything our school stands for," and "I never thought I would see hatred like this in our town." What in Heaven's name am I missing here? It's a sign that says "It's OK to be me!!!" I am not going to apologize because I was born into a white family who worked very hard to bring me up in life. It's not my fault whatever in the world happened to the people who are displaying such complete ignorance towards and trying to figure out something terrible in this sign's meaning.

Good grief, everybody has the right in this country to put up a sign. After reading all this in the paper it seems that almost everybody has the right to put up a sign in this country!

Kostman lives in Horace, N.D.