Letter: It is OK to be white
I would like to voice a comment on the "It's OK to be White" signs going up around the country and locally on Concordia Campus.
When I first read about this a couple days ago, I thought, "Hey, this is kind of OK. The white person in our society does have the right to place a little sign saying, at least in a very non-threatening way, that we are still here helping and assisting wherever we may!" It made me actually feel a little proud that somebody took the initiative to to do this for us!
What happened? I read the paper Sunday and it's being turned into another giant white supremacy thing. I read comments like "How can this happen here?," "This is undermining everything our school stands for," and "I never thought I would see hatred like this in our town." What in Heaven's name am I missing here? It's a sign that says "It's OK to be me!!!" I am not going to apologize because I was born into a white family who worked very hard to bring me up in life. It's not my fault whatever in the world happened to the people who are displaying such complete ignorance towards and trying to figure out something terrible in this sign's meaning.
Good grief, everybody has the right in this country to put up a sign. After reading all this in the paper it seems that almost everybody has the right to put up a sign in this country!
Kostman lives in Horace, N.D.