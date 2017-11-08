Letter: Let's concentrate on mental health issues

You know what? I'm done arguing about guns. I'm ready to agree on the inevitable second point: Mental Health is a problem. Specifically, access to, quality of, and affordability of all mental health services from early interventions to support for victims of elder neglect and violence and everything in between.

If we can support our local non-profits, advocate for more funds to go to our community programs, and bring more mental health professionals to our area, we might see a difference; we might become leaders in a movement that desperately needs leading.

Donate to a local nonprofit, volunteer with kids, advocate for new programs and push for them to get funded—there is a myriad of volunteer positions open in Fargo-Moorhead. We aren't helpless in this.

Right now, we aren't getting anywhere arguing about guns. Let's work with what we agree on and come together to make our community a happier, healthier and safer place. We will have to address the gun issue in one way or the other, but it might be easier after we spend some time working on communication skills and active listening.

Nova lives in Fargo.