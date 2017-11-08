Letter: The world needs more people like Michelle Saldivar

Some years ago, while living in Moorhead, I had a young man come to my house for an equipment installation. It was a bitterly cold day and he did not have a jacket either. I asked if he had one in the car - or at home - and he said "no." He had a young wife and baby and was using his paychecks to provide for them.

Before he left, I called JC Penney, asked for the men's department, and told them that a young man (gave his name) would be stopping in to get a coat, hat and gloves. I told them that when he did, they were to charge it to my account and gave them my card number.

The next month I was saddened when there was no charge on the card, but the following month there was. He had finally gotten over there to get himself some winter gear.

We are often told to not hand out cash to the needy and I am reticent to do this, too. But there are all kinds of other ways you can help. Get a supply of McDonalds gift cards or grocery store cards. Think outside the box. There are so many truly hurting people all around us.

Thank you, Michelle, for being an example of 'one person making a difference in the life of one person.' We need more like you.

Pennings lives in Goshen, Ind.