It is very hard to put into words, but sitting in the waiting room at Roger Maris and seeing the worry and concerns on the faces of the cancer patients until someone walks in with a Bison National Championship jacket or T-shirt and the atmosphere just changes. The conversation immediately brightens and everyone becomes an armchair quarterback. For a short while, the fears and worry are replaced with accolades for these great Bison players. These praises come from not only the patients, but the nurses, the valet parking crew, the receptionists, and all the Roger Maris staff. We all thank you for your dedication to a great program.

Samson lives in West Fargo.