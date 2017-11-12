The prevalence of mental illness in the United States is essentially the same as in other countries around the world. What distinguishes our country from the others is the availability of military-style rifles and pistols.

Until Sens. John Hoeven and Heidi Heitkamp and Rep. Kevin Cramer join with others in Congress to stand up to the NRA and take meaningful action to reduce gun violence, we will see the same sickening headlines over and over and over again.

The Second Amendment was not written for the purpose of enabling mass murder.

Wilking lives in Fargo.