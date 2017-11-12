Letter: Omdahl's column was spot-on

This is idolatry, according to Lloyd Omdahl's excellent Oct. 30 column on Martin Luther and five modern theses for today's American Christianity.

The United States was not founded either as a Christian nation or a secular nation, but as a democratic republic based on the western political heritage of democratic republicanism and the ethical vision of the Hebrew prophets and Jesus. This prophetic and inclusive tradition is very distinct from Christian nationalism and radical secularism, which is now prominent with the Republican Party with its adoption of the economic libertarianism and free-market fundamentalism of Ayn Rand. Rand was an atheist and hater of the message of Jesus and the Hebrew prophets who emphasized social justice and systemic and structural injustice. (e.g., Amos, Mathew 25:31-46-- ...Omdahl's Thesis Three on 'haves' and 'have nots.') Pat Robertson, Jerry Falwell and others on the religious right have emphasized 'sins' related to sex--birth control, abortion, homosexuality--about which the Hebrew prophets and Jesus said little or nothing. In the Jewish tradition, the family decides abortion, and Israel now has liberal abortion laws.

The religious right rarely mentions greed, corruption, selfishness or "aggressive war," which Nuremberg prosecutors Telford Taylor and Benjamin Ferencz have said that the U.S. has been guilty of in Vietnam and Iraq.

James lives in Lake Park, Minn.