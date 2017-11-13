Now, it appears there is another problem that the designer 's didn't plan for—the fan who insists on standing during the entire event. This ultimately results in the person sitting behind him or her to have spent their ticket money to view the fan's backside.

And when they are asked to please be seated, they are rudely told to stand up and maybe shut up!

I flew in from Tucson, Ariz., to visit friends, and, particularly, to see the Bison play the University of South Dakota and hopefully clinch the conference title. But, the event was marred by some overzealous fans who could care less about what they are doing to those sitting behind them.

If they want to stand during the game, give them a seat in the student section!

Reinke lives in Tucson, Ariz.