Letter: Pop-up kick penalty rule should be reviewed
Near the end of the Langdon and Hillsboro game, Langdon scored to pull within two points of Hillsboro. Langdon attempted an onside kick which, if I remember right, was recovered by Hillsboro. A pop-up kick penalty was called on the kicker and Langdon was able to kick off again. This rule allowed Langdon another opportunity to obtain possession of the ball.
The penalty of the pop-up kick rule should be reviewed. I believe that if a pop-up kick penalty is called, the receiving team should be awarded the ball at 10 yards from the point of the kickoff.
Kubischta lives in Bismarck.