Letter: Let the courts decide guilt or innocence

Unfortunately, there are people who now believe a mere accusation reported on Facebook or by a news organization is the truth. It is easier to react with a knee jerk, rather than waiting for the truth to come out. I have to think there is a Democrat out there who believes that it is wrong to convict someone in the court of public opinion.

I am not suggesting that the accusations against Roy Moore are not true. At this time the only ones who know the truth are Roy Moore and his accusers. I do know we live in a time where people will do or say anything to make a buck or to get their 5 minutes of fame.

Roy Moore's career is destroyed whether the accusations are found to be true or not. Would the writer of the editorial feel the same if Roy Moore was a member of her family and not a high -profile Republican?

If Roy Moore did as he is accused, then he should suffer the consequences. I have no problem waiting for the truth to come out. I bet there is a Democrat that feels the same. Time is on the side of truth.

