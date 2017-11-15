When I read The Forum online or in print, I find myself getting all national and international news from the Washington Post. The Washington Post is at war with President Trump, Republicans, conservatives and religiously-minded Americans. Why does The Forum partner with the Washington Post unless it agrees with it's one-sided, caustic reporting we have now come to realize is fake news? Is this partnership the decision of the publisher, editor or another executive at The Forum? Does he or she think we are too stupid to understand that most articles from the Washington Post are essentially media releases from the Democratic National Committee, intended to harm our president and most anyone with an "R" next to their name?