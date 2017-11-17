Letter: $18 billion tax break for rich kids

Nationally, a total of 5,219 estates owed estate taxes in 2016. The U.S. population is 323,000,000.

The burden of "the crushing, the horrible, the unfair estate tax" is primarily borne by the estates of multi-millionaires and billionaires from California, New York and Florida, not small businesses and the American farmer. In 2016, estates in those three states paid nearly as much estate taxes (49 percent) as all the other 47 states and the District of Columbia combined.

It is pretty obvious who stands to benefit from the elimination of the "death" tax. It is rich kids, the heirs of multi-millionaire estates. I guess politicians believe those kids can't fend for themselves and need more of a leg up. It is unfortunate that they are trying to foist the public into believing that their efforts to repeal the estate tax are driven solely by a desire to help small businessmen and farmers.

Farmers should be rallying to defend the estate tax. According to a recent USDA study, less than one-half of 1 percent of farm estates will be affected by the tax. Moreover, the elimination of over $18 billion of estate tax revenues will increase pressure for offsetting cuts in government spending, including commodity program payments and crop insurance subsidies.

Lastly, if land is accumulated by a few very large estates, there will be less available for young farmers and ranchers. Would it be a bad thing if one day Ted Turner's estate sold some of its nearly 2 million acres spread over 10 states to local ranchers so the estate could pay its taxes?

Swenson lives in Fargo.