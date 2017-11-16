Letter: McCain is wrong about mental health waivers

To deny someone the opportunity to serve their country in the military is uncalled for, and frankly inhumane. Also, such a policy simply adds to the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Young men and women with aspirations to join the military would avoid seeking help for, say, a bout of depression, a panic attack, a phobia or issues of drug/alcohol abuse. A diagnosable mental health condition does not, in and of itself, make one unfit for any profession or avocation, including military duty.

O'Neill lives in Fargo.