Letter: McCain is wrong about mental health waivers
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is wrong that the army should not grant mental health waivers.
In my 40 years of practice as a clinical psychologist, my clients included physicians, mental health professionals, lawyers, judges, clergy, business owners, university professors and community leaders. In every case there was a diagnosable disorder. Only rarely were such clients impaired to the degree that their disorder interfered with their ability to function in their profession.
To deny someone the opportunity to serve their country in the military is uncalled for, and frankly inhumane. Also, such a policy simply adds to the stigma surrounding mental health issues.
Young men and women with aspirations to join the military would avoid seeking help for, say, a bout of depression, a panic attack, a phobia or issues of drug/alcohol abuse. A diagnosable mental health condition does not, in and of itself, make one unfit for any profession or avocation, including military duty.
O'Neill lives in Fargo.