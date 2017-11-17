Lukas Kusters came into our lives via an ESPN story by Tom Rinaldi. It was an almost 11-minute segment, and not one of us made it through that piece with a dry eye.

Out of the loss that family experienced came an act of kindness, simple but heartfelt, in hopes of easing some of the pain. Two weeks before NDSU's last regular season home game, a couple of good people had the idea to invite the family to Fargo, to Carson's alma mater to see where Carson played college ball and what the people are like here. That was all it took. Restaurant owners, hotels, sporting goods outfitters, banks all immediately and generously joined together to make it happen.

Lukas' mother is selling bracelets that say "Dutch Destroyer," Lukas' nickname on his little league football team in Wilmington, Dela. She'd raised almost $200,000 for families and organizations fighting childhood cancers. A Fargo business bought the remaining 9,000 bracelets. Our guess is if they'd had any more, every person in town would be wearing one today.

The Kusters family went home with quite a few Bison jerseys, and we hope hearts eased a bit by our efforts. We want to thank every one of you who welcomed the family and showed who we are all day, every day. We are honored and privileged to be part of this community.

Whitney is president and CEO of the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce and Bresciani is president of North Dakota State University