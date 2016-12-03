Namedroppers (Dec. 3, 2016)

To retain this scholarship, students must hold a GPA of 3.5 or higher throughout four years of their college career. By meeting the requirements of the scholarship, each student will receive $18,000 per academic year, for total scholarship support of $72,000.

DuBord studying in Austria

Stephanie DuBord, daughter of Colleen and Mark DuBord of Fargo is studying in Austria during fall semester 2016 through the Center for Global Education at the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, Minn., and Saint John's University in Collegeville, Minn.. DuBord is a junior accounting major at CSB. The goal of the Austria program is to improve German language skills and develop an appreciation of the Austrian culture. Located in Salzburg, students learn about topics pertaining to both Eastern and Western Europe. Seminar courses are taught in English. Students live with other international students in university housing. Several excursions throughout the region are included with the program to explore Austria, Germany and the rest of Europe.

Matt Callahan, visiting assistant professor of English at CSB and SJU, is the director of the program for fall 2016.

