Elderly spouses left widowed can deteriorate quickly

Dear Carol: My parents had been married nearly 60 years when my mother abruptly died from a heart attack. Dad held up well during the first weeks. He'd say that he was glad that she didn't have to suffer a long time like so many people do. But after a couple of months, Dad started to develop strange habits like humming tunelessly and mumbling gibberish. He also seems to have lost his appetite and has had several falls. I notice more memory lapses than before, as well.

I know that spouses of long marriages can have a tough time adjusting to their loved one's death, but this seems strange. Could these changes indicate more than a reaction to my mother's death? — RD

Dear RD: I'm sorry to hear about the sudden death of your mom. Worrying about your dad adds to your stress so I hope that you are paying attention to your own health as well.

You are correct that spouses of long-term marriages often deteriorate quickly after their mate dies. Initially, your dad tried to be positive and he was honestly grateful that his wife didn't suffer long. However, he may have been operating with some natural, protective denial in place, as well. When reality set in his own losses began surfacing.

Many long-time couples compensate for each other's aging issues so it's possible that some of your dad's dysfunction comes from the fact that he is missing his other half. Your mom could have been filling in for your dad's memory without either of them — or you — noticing. Now that your dad is alone, he's anxious and lonely, yes, but he's also missing some of "his" memory and the feeling of close support that only his mate could offer. Depression could also explain some of his behavior.

If your dad was already on the verge of displaying dementia symptoms, the shock from your mom's heart attack and death could have been enough to push him over the edge into active dementia, likely Alzheimer's. People with dementia often self-soothe which could explain the humming. Lack of appetite could occur because of grief and/or depression but it could also occur because of the declining ability to taste and smell which can accompany AD. Even the gibberish and the falls could be connected though, conversely, these symptoms could be from something entirely different. It will take a skilled doctor to sort out all of the symptoms.

In my opinion, your dad needs a physical examination that includes blood tests. If a physical doesn't determine that your dad's behaviors are caused by depression, a medication side effect, thyroid problems or an infection of some kind, an appointment with a neurologist is probably in order to determine if he has developed a form of dementia.

In addition to getting your dad into a doctor, try to encourage old friends to include him in activities when they can. Many people are afraid to approach a widowed friend because they feel that their presence would bring up painful memories. However, surviving spouses often find themselves isolated from their former life and would welcome the connection. It may be worth encouraging your dad to become involved in seniors' groups if he is not already part of the local senior social scene, especially if some of his symptoms improve.

Keep working with your dad with the hope of improving his quality of life, but also be prepared to accept a decline from where he was before your mom died. He's suffered a terrible loss. You can give him love and support but you can't bring your mom back. My sympathy and good wishes to you both.

Carol Bradley Bursack is the author of a support book on caregiving and runs a website supporting seniors and caregivers at www.mindingourelders.com. She can be reached at carolbursack@msn.com.