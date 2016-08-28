To pop or not to pop a pimple

Depending on the type of blemish, you may be better off concealing a pimple than trying to pop it. Thinkstock / Special to The Forum

Most of us have struggled with a few pimples over our lifetimes. Since we see ourselves with a magnifying mirror of 10 compared to how other see us, blemishes can really impact our self-confidence. In our mind's eye, that little red spot on our nose is in the running to lead the sleigh from the North Pole, just as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer's did so many years ago.

What can you safely do to treat a bothersome pimple? Often the best thing to do is to let it be, and use a dab of make-up for camouflage. But there are some other strategies to try, if it can be done correctly.

Of course, a good skin care regimen to minimize breakouts is a great place to start.

But if you do get a pimple, decide if it is the right kind to pop, or "extract" in medical language. If it is the right kind, and ripe for popping, then treating it will actually decrease inflammation if it is done correctly.

Pimples are usually red bumps, and if it has a whitehead at its center, then it may be ripe for extraction. Remember, you can really hurt your skin if you are too rough, as over-squeezing and picking can leave serious life-long scars.

If it is just a red, tender bump, leave it alone, as squeezing it will likely make it worse. If these kinds of pimples are frequent and long-lasting, see your physician to get appropriate medication and make sure you are eating a low-inflammation clean diet. If you have a stubborn pimple or a big event like a wedding, we might consider a very tiny dose steroid injection to treat the offender.

But if you see a pimple topped with a whitehead, consider these steps:

1. Wash your hands with hot soapy water. Wash your face, too.

2. Disinfect the pimple with rubbing alcohol.

3. Take two tissues and wrap each of your index fingers with them.

4. Squeeze from the sides, firmly but gently, using a down-and-in motion. Don't force it. If the pimple is ready it will pop. If it doesn't, leave it be. Stop if clear fluid or blood starts to come out, as you don't want to get a scab.

5. Or, you can also use a small tool called a comedone extractor, which is available at Sephora, Ulta and some well-stocked drug stores. It looks like a little metal loop at the end. Make sure to cleanse the extractor tool with rubbing alcohol.

6. Center the comedone extractor's opening over the pimple. Then gently and with very little pressure, push the comedone extractor down on the whitehead and slide it across the bump. That should release the pus-like contents.

7. You can gently repeat once or twice.

8. You can also use this technique on larger blackheads.

9. Remember the goal is to remove the whitehead without creating a scab, so don't traumatize the skin.

10. You may have to repeat this one or two more times, but that's all you want to do, as you can easily damage the skin and exacerbate the breakout.

11. Remember to be gentle; the goal is to remove the whitehead without creating a scab or damaging the surrounding skin (scabs are not any better to look at than a pimple).

12.You can dab on a salicylic acid product or some benzoyl peroxide after the extraction.

13. Use a touch of concealer.

14. Step away from the mirror, and don't let it ruin your day.

If you are not easily grossed out, check out Dr. Pimple Popper Sandra Lee on YouTube. I stumbled across her videos, and realized that I knew her through a mutual dermatology friend from North Dakota. Dr. Lee has quite the following for her graphic pimple-popping videos. She even sells her own brand of extractor tools.

Dr. Susan Mathison founded Catalyst Medical Center in Fargo and created PositivelyBeautiful.com. Email her at info@catalystmedicalcenter.com.